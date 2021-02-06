Advertisement

City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update

10th St. & Van Dorn St.
10th St. & Van Dorn St.(Lincoln Transportation and Utilities)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has declared a snow emergency for the City of Lincoln, effective at noon Saturday, Feb. 6. A snow emergency means parking is banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, bus and school routes and other major arterial streets. A map of these routes is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. Parking will also be banned on the odd side of residential streets.

City operations: 60 crews are currently plowing arterial streets. Residential plowing is scheduled to begin at noon today and may take up to 24 hours to complete. Use the Snow Fighting Map to follow plowing progress at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. today. Snow accumulation of up to 4 inches by noon is possible.

Weather conditions: Snow, wind

Street conditions: Arterial streets are snow-covered. Drivers should expect slippery conditions.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

