Crime Stoppers: LPD searches for three men involved in burglaries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking for three young men following break-ins in south Lincoln. With a yellow crowbar, the three suspects pried their way into Stockwell Pharmacy near 27th and Highway 2 right before midnight on Dec. 17, 2020.

Once inside, the three men are seen taking multiple prescriptions, placing them in trash cans. They walk away with those prescriptions, but police said they weren’t quite satisfied.

According to LPD, about thirty minutes later, video caught the same three men breaking into the Fareway meat market near 27th and Van Dorn. One suspect tried to break into the register, but failed. Another suspect attempted to use a pry bar to break it open, and failed again.

even though the three suspects didn’t get into the cash registers, investigators said they were able to steal money from inside the office. Police describe two of the men as medium built, one wearing a black sweatshirt, maroon pants, and a black face covering. The other wore a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants with black gloves. The third member is slimmer, seen in a black Nike sweatshirt with gray and black gloves.

If you think you can help police solve these cases by identifying these men, give Crime Stoppers a call at 402-475-3600 or leavea tip at lincolncrimestoppers.com.

