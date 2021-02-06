HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri., Feb. 5)
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday, Feb. 5)
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 59, Brady 29
Hitchcock County 60, Maywood-Hayes Center 40
Omaha North 62, Omaha Burke 43
East Husker Tournament
Consolation
Twin River 47, West Point-Beemer 46
ECNC Tournament
Consolation
Malcolm 48, Falls City 42
Semifinal
Auburn 65, Johnson County Central 30
LouPlatte Conference Tournament
Semifinal
St. Paul 70, Gibbon 38
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
O’Neill 71, Guardian Angels 56
Semifinal
Pierce 50, Norfolk Catholic 30
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Ansley-Litchfield 61, Loomis 60
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Bridgeport 85, Bayard 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 58, Brady 18
Arlington 38, Conestoga 35
Bellevue West 58, Omaha South 16
Blair 51, Seward 41
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Shelby/Rising City 12
Dorchester 51, Giltner 20
Douglas County West 60, Ashland-Greenwood 59
Elkhorn North 68, Omaha Skutt Catholic 53
Exeter/Milligan 63, Hampton 37
Fremont 90, Lincoln High 69
Garden County 42, Potter-Dix 18
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Lexington 29
Grand Island Northwest 75, Schuyler 7
Gretna 36, Omaha Benson 23
Louisville 28, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 20
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Hitchcock County 21
McCool Junction 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35
Medicine Valley 42, Bertrand 34
Millard West 47, Omaha Westside 44
Nebraska Christian 62, Riverside 16
Norris 44, Lincoln Christian 36
North Platte 46, Hastings 45, OT
Ogallala 49, McCook 46
Papillion-LaVista South 58, Bellevue East 46
Paxton 36, Sandhills Valley 21
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 52, Chadron 27
Scottsbluff 72, Alliance 23
Sidney 58, Gering 52
South Platte 55, Arthur County 42
Southwest 37, Dundy County-Stratton 31
Wallace 62, Maxwell 33
Wauneta-Palisade 69, Sutherland 64
York 57, Holdrege 33
East Husker Conference Tournament
Semifinal
West Point-Beemer 57, North Bend Central 46
Lewis & Clark Conference
Clark Bracket
Third Place
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 53, Osmond 42
Lewis Bracket
Third Place
Winnebago 79, Wakefield 51
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Consolation
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 74, Lewiston 54
Western Trails Conference
Semifinal
Bridgeport 70, Mitchell 32
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.