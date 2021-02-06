Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri., Feb. 5)

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 59, Brady 29

Hitchcock County 60, Maywood-Hayes Center 40

Omaha North 62, Omaha Burke 43

East Husker Tournament

Consolation

Twin River 47, West Point-Beemer 46

ECNC Tournament

Consolation

Malcolm 48, Falls City 42

Semifinal

Auburn 65, Johnson County Central 30

LouPlatte Conference Tournament

Semifinal

St. Paul 70, Gibbon 38

Mid-State Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

O’Neill 71, Guardian Angels 56

Semifinal

Pierce 50, Norfolk Catholic 30

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Ansley-Litchfield 61, Loomis 60

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Bridgeport 85, Bayard 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 58, Brady 18

Arlington 38, Conestoga 35

Bellevue West 58, Omaha South 16

Blair 51, Seward 41

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Shelby/Rising City 12

Dorchester 51, Giltner 20

Douglas County West 60, Ashland-Greenwood 59

Elkhorn North 68, Omaha Skutt Catholic 53

Exeter/Milligan 63, Hampton 37

Fremont 90, Lincoln High 69

Garden County 42, Potter-Dix 18

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Lexington 29

Grand Island Northwest 75, Schuyler 7

Gretna 36, Omaha Benson 23

Louisville 28, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Hitchcock County 21

McCool Junction 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35

Medicine Valley 42, Bertrand 34

Millard West 47, Omaha Westside 44

Nebraska Christian 62, Riverside 16

Norris 44, Lincoln Christian 36

North Platte 46, Hastings 45, OT

Ogallala 49, McCook 46

Papillion-LaVista South 58, Bellevue East 46

Paxton 36, Sandhills Valley 21

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 52, Chadron 27

Scottsbluff 72, Alliance 23

Sidney 58, Gering 52

South Platte 55, Arthur County 42

Southwest 37, Dundy County-Stratton 31

Wallace 62, Maxwell 33

Wauneta-Palisade 69, Sutherland 64

York 57, Holdrege 33

East Husker Conference Tournament

Semifinal

West Point-Beemer 57, North Bend Central 46

Lewis & Clark Conference

Clark Bracket

Third Place

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 53, Osmond 42

Lewis Bracket

Third Place

Winnebago 79, Wakefield 51

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Consolation

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 74, Lewiston 54

Western Trails Conference

Semifinal

Bridgeport 70, Mitchell 32

