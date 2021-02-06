Advertisement

Humanities Nebraska hopes to connect people through letters

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One Nebraska organization is hoping to connect people with other Nebraskans they’ve never met through letters. Humanities Nebraska is calling it the Dear Strange Letter Exchange.

The rules are simple, send a letter or postcard with a nice message. It can include recipes and pictures. Humanities Nebraska will vet the letters and match them with another letter. The group says it’s a great way to connect people during the pandemic.

“There is still a lot of need to connect,” said Mary Yager, Humanities Nebraska Associate Director. “People have been through a lot of stress through the pandemic and this is a way to take you away from everyday concerns and think about something different.”

The group said they had 50 people participate in the first round and are hoping to double that. The letters must be postmarked by Feb. 28 and a form must be filled out on the Humanities’ website.

