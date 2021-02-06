Lancaster County Engineer Urges Caution on roads

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman, urges caution when using roads in Lancaster County due to the continued forecasted winter storms, which is expected to last into Monday.

Lancaster County has only one shift of employees available to treat and remove snow from roads. County trucks and motor graders will start tomorrow at 6:00 am on all County roads. Lancaster County Engineering Department will continue to monitor County roads throughout the duration of the storms to determine maintenance needs.

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman would like to remind you to not push your snow into County roads and right-of-ways.

Dingman encourages anyone with road concerns to contact The Lancaster County Engineering department at 402-441-7681. If you must leave your car on a county road, please notify The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500. For more information or assistance, The Lancaster County Engineer’s website https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/207/County-Engineer also has a complete listing of roads and bridges currently closed in Lancaster County.

