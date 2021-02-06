Lincoln Transportation and Utilities treating roads for snow, possible ice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Extreme weather conditions have been far too common to start 2021. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said they got out early on Saturday, knowing it’d be both cold and snowy.

“Nobody had seen anything like that since 1965,” Tim Bryne, maintenance operations manager at LTU.

Over a foot last week and now more snow in the Capital City, on top of very cold conditions over the next several days.

“With the impending arctic cold, we’re going to get out there and clear residential streets. We don’t know if we’ll get quite to four inches, but it a worth the cause to get that off the roads,” said Bryne.

Bryne said fatigue has set in on employees over the past few weeks as they work long shifts. When it comes to the supplies used to treat roads, the city says it’s in good shape. But Bryne knows the cold weather can play a factor in treating roads.

“With the cold weather, deicers can become very very ineffective even with the additives we put into it,” said Bryne.

Although the city said it has no concerns about the next week, it’s still a little shorthanded on its resources.

“We have had some equipment failures so we are down a few units city side and contractor side, but our resources are still strong,” said Bryne

LTU said it’ll continue treating roads all through the city and advises people to take it slow while driving.

There is a parking ban in effect on Saturday, where people are advised not to park on arterial roads. A similar ban is on odd-numbered residential roads.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.