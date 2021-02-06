Nebraska takes down Indiana, Michigan State on wrestling mat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska wrestling team earned its first road wins of the season on Saturday, defeating Indiana, 47-0, and Michigan State, 27-10, in Bloomington, Ind. The Huskers improve to 6-1 on the season as they head into the final scheduled dual of the season against Illinois.

The Huskers’ shutout of the Hoosiers marks the first time since the 2011-12 season that that NU has held two opponents scoreless in a single season. The Huskers previously defeated Maryland, 36-0, this season.

Mikey Labriola (174 pounds) and Eric Schultz (197 pounds) both went unbeaten on the day to remain undefeated through seven duals this season. Labriola defeated Indiana’s DJ Washington and Michigan State’s Nathan Jimenez while Schultz earned wins over the Hoosiers’ Nick Willham and the Spartans’ No. 5-ranked Cam Caffey.

Schultz defeated Caffey in a 6-5 decision to extend his regular season win streak to 11 matches. The streak is a career-high for the Husker, who’s previous streak ended at nine matches.

Liam Cronin, who transferred to Nebraska from Indiana, finished undefeated in his return to Wilkinson Hall, defeating Jacob Moran, 4-2, and the Spartan’s No. 13 ranked Rayvon Foley, 14-13. His win over Foley is his second win over a ranked opponent this season.

Nebraska recorded bonus points in seven matches against Indiana, helping the team to the most points recorded in a dual since the Huskers defeated Nebraska-Kearney 47- -1 to open last season.

INDIANA DUAL

The Huskers dominated the Hoosiers in their first dual of the day, going unbeaten in all ten matches and earning bonus points in seven.

Nebraska won three consecutive matches by fall against Indiana, beginning with Alex Thomsen in the 133-pound match. Thomsen was behind 10-0 in the second period, but would not let that hold him back, earning the pin with seven seconds left in the second period. Chad Red Jr. (141 pounds) took just one minute to pin Cayden Rooks and earn his 20th career pin. Brock Hardy followed with his first pin of his Husker career, earning the fall over Jonathan Moran in 0:51.

Caleb Licking picked up his second win of the season, shutting out Matt Ortiz in a 6-0 decision at 157 pounds, and Nathan Haas (184 pounds) earned his second varsity win as a Husker in a 12-3 major decision over Drayton Harris.

Peyton Robb (165 pounds) added more bonus points for the Huskers with a 10-2 major decision over Nick South.

The 197-pound and heavyweight matches were decided by injury default with Eric Schultz and Christian Lance recording two more wins for Nebraska to close the dual.

MICHIGAN STATE DUAL

Notable wins for the Huskers against the Spartans came from Tucker Sjomeling and Ridge Lovett. Sjomeling earned his first varsity dual win of the season in a 10-4 decision over Jordan Hamdan. Lovett wrestled in his first varsity dual on the year, picking up a 13-3 major decision over Peyton Omania at 149 pounds.

Chad Red Jr., Peyton Robb, and Christian Lance were three of six Huskers who finished 2-0 on the day. Lance added bonus points in the Huskers’ final match of the day, defeating Christian Rebottaro. 12-4. Red Jr. earned his sixth win of the season in a 6-1 decision over Jaden Eriquez and Robb picked up his fourth consecutive dual win in a 10-3 decision over Caleb Fish.

Jevon Parrish earned his first start of the year, but ultimately fell to Chase Saldate, 8-0.

EXTRA MATCHES

Eight Huskers wrestled in extra matches on Saturday as Nebraska finished 4-9 in those bouts. Cale Davidson went 2-0 on the day, including a pin over Indiana’s Andrew Irick. Brandyn Van Tassell (184 pounds) won by technical fall and Brock Hardy (149 pounds) also picked up wins for the Huskers.

NEXT UP

The Huskers’ next schedule dual is set for Feb. 21 against Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, Ill.

NEB WRE: Nebraska at Indiana/vs. Michigan State Results

#4 Nebraska 47, #37 Indiana 0

125: #9 Liam Cronin (NEB) dec. Jacob Moran (IU), 4-2 (NEB 3, IU 0)

133: Alex Thomsen (NEB) pinned Kyle Luigs (IU), 3:53, (NEB 9, IU 0)

141: #9 Chad Red Jr. (NEB) pinned Cayden Rooks (IU), 1:00, (NEB 15, IU 0)

149: Brock Hardy (NEB) pinned #19 Jonathan Moran (IU), 0:51, (NEB 21, IU 0)

157: Caleb Licking (NEB) dec. Matt Ortiz (IU) 6-0, (NEB 24, IU 0)

165: #18 Peyton Robb (NEB) major dec. Nick South (IU), 10-2, (NEB 28, IU 0)

174: #4 Mikey Labriola (NEB) dec. DJ Washington (IU), 13-7, (NEB 31, IU 0)

184: Nathan Haas (NEB) major dec. Drayton Harris (IU), 12-3, (NEB 35, IU 0)

197: #2 Eric Schultz (NEB) injury default Nick Willham (IU) (NEB 41, IU 0)

285: #10 Christian Lance (NEB) injury default Jacob Bullock (IU) (NEB 47, IU 0)

Extra Matches

165: Sammy Cokeley (IU) pinned Isaiah Alford (NEB), 4:36

285: Cale Davidson dec. Rudy Streck (IU), 7-1

184: Brandyn Van Tassell (NEB) tech. fall Sean Grim (IU), 15-0 (6:30)

174: Robert Deters (IU) dec. Isaiah Alford (NEB), 10-7

285: Cale Davidson pinned Andrew Irick (IU), 2:30

#4 Nebraska 27, #21 Michigan State 10

125: #9 Liam Cronin dec. #13 Rayvon Foley (NEB), 14-13 (NEB 3, MSU 0)

133: Tucker Sjomeling (NEB) dec. Jordan Hamdan (MSU), 10-4 (NEB 6, MSU 0)

141: #9 Chad Red Jr. (NEB) dec. Jaden Eriquez (MSU), 6-1 (NEB 9, MSU 0)

149: Ridge Lovett (NEB) major dec. Peyton Omania (MSU), 13-3 (NEB 13, MSU 0)

157: Chase Saldate (MSU) major dec. Jevon Parrish (NEB), 8-0 (NEB 13, MSU 4)

165: #18 Peyton Robb (NEB) dec. Caleb Fish (MSU), 10-3 (NEB 16, MSU 4)

174: #4 Mikey Labriola (NEB) major dec. Nathan Jimenez (MSU), 16-4 (NEB 20, MSU 4)

184: #16 Layne Malczewski (MSU) pinned Nathan Haas (NEB), 1:38 (NEB 20, MSU 10)

197: #2 Eric Schultz (NEB) dec. #5 Cam Caffey (MSU), 6-5 (NEB 23, MSU 10)

285: #10 Christian Lance (NEB) major dec. Christian Rebottaro, 12-4 (NEB 27-10)

Extra Matches

133: Andrew Chambal (MSU) dec. Jeremiah Reno (NEB), 3-2

141: Matt Santos (MSU) dec. Jordan Kelber (NEB), 9-5

149: Brock Hardy (NEB) major dec. Jackson Renicker (MSU), 10-0

165: Jake Tucker (MSU) tech. fall Isaiah Alford (NEB), 23-7

197: Austen Malczewski (MSU) dec. Brandyn Van Tassell (NEB), 7-2

285: Cale Davidson (MSU) dec. Brad Wilton (MSU), 5-1

133: Andrew Chambal (MSU) dec. Dominick Serrano (NEB), 6-4 SV-1

149: Ridge Lovett (MSU) dec. Eddie Homrock (MSU), 6-0

Individual rankings according to InterMat, Team rankings according to TrackWrestling

