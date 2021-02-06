Advertisement

Serious midnight crash on O Street

At least one person has been hospitalized, but the seriousness of their injuries are unknown at this time.
By Ryan Swanigan and Bill Rentschler
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:50 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a serious crash on O Street just before midnight Saturday.

The original call came in at 11:53 p.m. Friday night.

According to 10/11′s Bill Rentschler, who was at the scene, a four-door car had crashed into a tree in the median and was partially wrapped around it. The crash occurred between Lyncrest Drive and 63rd Street, near the entrance of the Panera Bread.

At least one person has been transported to an area hospital, but their condition and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for the latest updates.

