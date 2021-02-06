Advertisement

Weather Alert Day: Another Round of Snow, Brutally Cold Temperatures

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of Winter Weather Advisories is in place across much of central and eastern Nebraska - including Lincoln - from late Saturday night and into the day on Sunday as more snow and bitterly cold temperatures are expected to finish the weekend.

This will be a nearly identical system to the one that brought snow to the area Friday night and into Saturday, with snow developing across the west late Saturday night and pushing through the state as we head through the day on Sunday.

Like on Saturday, snowfall chances will likely be highest through the early morning and morning hours before snow chances taper off - but don’t go away - into the afternoon and evening. A third piece of upper level energy will try and keep the snowfall chances going from Sunday evening into early on Monday where some additional light snowfall accumulations are possible. For Sunday though, much of the state looks to see similar snowfall accumulations with a swath of 2″ to 5″ expected from northwestern Nebraska and into southeastern Nebraska. And again, like on Saturday, this will be a light and fluffy snow, which will help get us some of the higher accumulations.

Bitterly cold weather is expected through the day on Sunday with morning low temperatures into the single digits - both above and below zero - across most of the state. Winds out of the east at around 10 MPH will send wind chills plummeting to -10° to -15° to start Sunday. By the afternoon, “high” temperatures will likely only reach the single digits for most, with sub-zero wind chills expected.

bitterly cold weather will continue into the new work week with high temperatures next week in the single digits for almost everyday. It appears that Wednesday could be the only day we crack the double digits in Lincoln. Morning low temperatures will be below zero everyday - and could be as cold as -10° this week. Wind chills this week may not get above zero for any extended period of time this week. Please make sure to dress for the weather this week and try and limit your time outside. And also don’t forget about your furry friends - please make sure you bring them inside or make sure they have somewhere warm and dry to stay. If you’re cold, they are cold too!

