HS Basketball Scoreboard (Sat., Feb. 6)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from Saturday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska. By the Associated Press.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Bellevue West 84, Lincoln East 54
Burwell 65, Nebraska Christian 34
Cody-Kilgore 48, Minatare 41
Conestoga 59, Raymond Central 43
Creek Valley 66, Peetz, Colo. 46
Elkhorn 57, Fremont 25
Elkhorn South 54, Omaha Benson 41
Hitchcock County 49, Arapahoe 39
Humphrey St. Francis 55, Spalding Academy 35
Lincoln Northeast 54, Omaha Creighton Prep 36
Lincoln Southeast 81, Omaha Bryan 70
Millard North 96, Lincoln Southwest 68
Millard West 64, Gretna 47
North Platte St. Patrick’s 70, Cambridge 39
Omaha Central 74, Millard South 49
Omaha Christian Academy 64, Whiting, Iowa 15
Omaha Northwest 72, Lincoln High 63, OT
Omaha Westside 75, Bellevue East 45
Papillion-LaVista 76, Omaha Burke 35
Papillion-LaVista South 67, Omaha North 50
Perkins County 69, South Platte 46
Scottsbluff 64, Sidney 29
Wood River 53, Ord 42
East Husker Conference Tournament(equals)
Third Place(equals)
Loomis 71, Elm Creek 39
North Bend Central 58, Oakland-Craig 49
ECNC Conference Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Auburn 41, Freeman 27
Ft Kearney Conference Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Amherst 58, Ansley-Litchfield 55
Lewis & Clark Conference(equals)
Clark Bracket(equals)
Championship(equals)
Homer 45, Hartington-Newcastle 35
Fifth Place(equals)
Randolph 50, Wausa 42
Seventh Place(equals)
Plainview 38, Winside 32
Third Place(equals)
Ponca 53, Tri County Northeast 51
Lewis Bracket(equals)
Fifth Place(equals)
Wakefield 56, Wynot 51
Seventh Place(equals)
Creighton 57, Bloomfield 52
Louplatte Conference(equals)
Championship(equals)
St. Paul 57, Doniphan-Trumbull 49
Mid-State Conference Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Wayne 33, Pierce 29
Fifth Place(equals)
Boone Central 66, O’Neill 56
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
St. Mary’s 67, Elkhorn Valley 24
Third Place(equals)
Neligh-Oakdale 53, Elgin Public/Pope John 50
Pioneer Conference Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Tri County 38, Falls City Sacred Heart 26
Western Trails Conference Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Bridgeport 60, Mitchell 47
Third Place(equals)
Gordon/Rushville 59, Bayard 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Broken Bow vs. Ogallala, ccd.
Columbus Lakeview vs. York, ccd.
Cross County vs. High Plains Community, ccd.
Dundy County-Stratton vs. Hershey, ccd.
Grand Island Northwest vs. Holdrege, ccd.
Kearney vs. Omaha South, ccd.
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, ccd.
Lincoln North Star vs. Columbus, ppd.
McCook vs. Ainsworth, ccd.
Norfolk vs. Grand Island, ccd.
Norris vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, ccd.
Parkview Christian vs. Cedar Bluffs, ccd.
Platteview vs. Hastings, ccd.
Sioux County vs. Leyton, ccd.
South Sioux City vs. Omaha Roncalli, ccd.
Southern Valley vs. South Loup, ccd.
Syracuse vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ccd.
Wahoo vs. Beatrice, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Arapahoe 58, Hitchcock County 24
Bellevue East 64, Omaha Westside 42
Bellevue West 45, Lincoln East 38
Bennington 63, Omaha Duchesne Academy 26
Conestoga 48, Raymond Central 40
Creek Valley 62, Peetz, Colo. 43
Elkhorn South 53, Omaha Benson 36
Gretna 43, Millard West 40
Hay Springs 52, Bennett County, S.D. 48
Lincoln High 60, Omaha Northwest 48
Lincoln Northeast 57, Omaha Marian 50, OT
Lincoln Southwest 46, Millard North 24
Millard South 81, Omaha Central 64
Nebraska Christian 25, Burwell 22
North Platte St. Patrick’s 45, Cambridge 35
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 57, Boys Town 18
Omaha Christian Academy 58, Whiting, Iowa 57, OT
Omaha Mercy 48, Omaha Concordia 45
Papillion-LaVista 66, Omaha Burke 57
Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha North 26
Scottsbluff 41, Sidney 38
South Platte 48, Perkins County 33
Sterling, Colo. 44, Alliance 34
East Husker Conference(equals)
Championship(equals)
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, West Point-Beemer 53
Third Place(equals)
North Bend Central 59, Oakland-Craig 36
ECNC Conference(equals)
Championship(equals)
Malcolm 52, Weeping Water 38
Fort Kearney Conference(equals)
Championship(equals)
Pleasanton 61, Loomis 26
Third Place(equals)
Overton 39, Elm Creek 30
Louplatte Conference(equals)
Championship(equals)
Wood River 53, Ord 42
Third Place(equals)
Ravenna 54, St. Paul 42
Mid-State Conference(equals)
Championship(equals)
Crofton 60, Guardian Angels 48
Fifth Place(equals)
Pierce 33, Battle Creek 32, OT
Third Place(equals)
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, O’Neill 46
Niobrara Valley Conference(equals)
Championship(equals)
North Central 43, Elgin Public/Pope John 17
Third Place(equals)
CWC 57, Elkhorn Valley 50
Pioneer Conference Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Nebraska City Lourdes 31, Falls City Sacred Heart 29
Twin Valley Conference(equals)
Third Place(equals)
Franklin 29, Silver Lake 27
Western Trails Conference(equals)
Championship(equals)
Bridgeport 80, Gordon/Rushville 36
Third Place(equals)
Mitchell 50, Morrill 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Auburn vs. Elmwood-Murdock, ppd.
Broken Bow vs. Ogallala, ccd.
Columbus Lakeview vs. York, ccd.
Cross County vs. High Plains Community, ccd.
Dundy County-Stratton vs. Hershey, ccd.
Grand Island Northwest vs. Holdrege, ccd.
Kearney vs. Omaha South, ccd.
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, ccd.
Lincoln North Star vs. Columbus, ccd.
McCook vs. Ainsworth, ccd.
Norfolk vs. Grand Island, ccd.
Norris vs. Plattsmouth, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Parkview Christian vs. Cedar Bluffs, ccd.
Platteview vs. Hastings, ccd.
Sioux County vs. Leyton, ccd.
South Sioux City vs. Omaha Roncalli, ccd.
Southern Valley vs. South Loup, ccd.
St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. vs. Lincoln Pius X, ccd.
Syracuse vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ccd.
Wahoo vs. Beatrice, ccd.
