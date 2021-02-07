HS Basketball Scoreboard (Sat., Feb. 6)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from Saturday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska. By the Associated Press.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Bellevue West 84, Lincoln East 54

Burwell 65, Nebraska Christian 34

Cody-Kilgore 48, Minatare 41

Conestoga 59, Raymond Central 43

Creek Valley 66, Peetz, Colo. 46

Elkhorn 57, Fremont 25

Elkhorn South 54, Omaha Benson 41

Hitchcock County 49, Arapahoe 39

Humphrey St. Francis 55, Spalding Academy 35

Lincoln Northeast 54, Omaha Creighton Prep 36

Lincoln Southeast 81, Omaha Bryan 70

Millard North 96, Lincoln Southwest 68

Millard West 64, Gretna 47

North Platte St. Patrick’s 70, Cambridge 39

Omaha Central 74, Millard South 49

Omaha Christian Academy 64, Whiting, Iowa 15

Omaha Northwest 72, Lincoln High 63, OT

Omaha Westside 75, Bellevue East 45

Papillion-LaVista 76, Omaha Burke 35

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Omaha North 50

Perkins County 69, South Platte 46

Scottsbluff 64, Sidney 29

Wood River 53, Ord 42

East Husker Conference Tournament(equals)

Third Place(equals)

Loomis 71, Elm Creek 39

North Bend Central 58, Oakland-Craig 49

ECNC Conference Tournament(equals)

Championship(equals)

Auburn 41, Freeman 27

Ft Kearney Conference Tournament(equals)

Championship(equals)

Amherst 58, Ansley-Litchfield 55

Lewis & Clark Conference(equals)

Clark Bracket(equals)

Championship(equals)

Homer 45, Hartington-Newcastle 35

Fifth Place(equals)

Randolph 50, Wausa 42

Seventh Place(equals)

Plainview 38, Winside 32

Third Place(equals)

Ponca 53, Tri County Northeast 51

Lewis Bracket(equals)

Fifth Place(equals)

Wakefield 56, Wynot 51

Seventh Place(equals)

Creighton 57, Bloomfield 52

Louplatte Conference(equals)

Championship(equals)

St. Paul 57, Doniphan-Trumbull 49

Mid-State Conference Tournament(equals)

Championship(equals)

Wayne 33, Pierce 29

Fifth Place(equals)

Boone Central 66, O’Neill 56

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament(equals)

Championship(equals)

St. Mary’s 67, Elkhorn Valley 24

Third Place(equals)

Neligh-Oakdale 53, Elgin Public/Pope John 50

Pioneer Conference Tournament(equals)

Championship(equals)

Tri County 38, Falls City Sacred Heart 26

Western Trails Conference Tournament(equals)

Championship(equals)

Bridgeport 60, Mitchell 47

Third Place(equals)

Gordon/Rushville 59, Bayard 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Broken Bow vs. Ogallala, ccd.

Columbus Lakeview vs. York, ccd.

Cross County vs. High Plains Community, ccd.

Dundy County-Stratton vs. Hershey, ccd.

Grand Island Northwest vs. Holdrege, ccd.

Kearney vs. Omaha South, ccd.

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, ccd.

Lincoln North Star vs. Columbus, ppd.

McCook vs. Ainsworth, ccd.

Norfolk vs. Grand Island, ccd.

Norris vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, ccd.

Parkview Christian vs. Cedar Bluffs, ccd.

Platteview vs. Hastings, ccd.

Sioux County vs. Leyton, ccd.

South Sioux City vs. Omaha Roncalli, ccd.

Southern Valley vs. South Loup, ccd.

Syracuse vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ccd.

Wahoo vs. Beatrice, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Arapahoe 58, Hitchcock County 24

Bellevue East 64, Omaha Westside 42

Bellevue West 45, Lincoln East 38

Bennington 63, Omaha Duchesne Academy 26

Conestoga 48, Raymond Central 40

Creek Valley 62, Peetz, Colo. 43

Elkhorn South 53, Omaha Benson 36

Gretna 43, Millard West 40

Hay Springs 52, Bennett County, S.D. 48

Lincoln High 60, Omaha Northwest 48

Lincoln Northeast 57, Omaha Marian 50, OT

Lincoln Southwest 46, Millard North 24

Millard South 81, Omaha Central 64

Nebraska Christian 25, Burwell 22

North Platte St. Patrick’s 45, Cambridge 35

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 57, Boys Town 18

Omaha Christian Academy 58, Whiting, Iowa 57, OT

Omaha Mercy 48, Omaha Concordia 45

Papillion-LaVista 66, Omaha Burke 57

Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha North 26

Scottsbluff 41, Sidney 38

South Platte 48, Perkins County 33

Sterling, Colo. 44, Alliance 34

East Husker Conference(equals)

Championship(equals)

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, West Point-Beemer 53

Third Place(equals)

North Bend Central 59, Oakland-Craig 36

ECNC Conference(equals)

Championship(equals)

Malcolm 52, Weeping Water 38

Fort Kearney Conference(equals)

Championship(equals)

Pleasanton 61, Loomis 26

Third Place(equals)

Overton 39, Elm Creek 30

Louplatte Conference(equals)

Championship(equals)

Wood River 53, Ord 42

Third Place(equals)

Ravenna 54, St. Paul 42

Mid-State Conference(equals)

Championship(equals)

Crofton 60, Guardian Angels 48

Fifth Place(equals)

Pierce 33, Battle Creek 32, OT

Third Place(equals)

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, O’Neill 46

Niobrara Valley Conference(equals)

Championship(equals)

North Central 43, Elgin Public/Pope John 17

Third Place(equals)

CWC 57, Elkhorn Valley 50

Pioneer Conference Tournament(equals)

Championship(equals)

Nebraska City Lourdes 31, Falls City Sacred Heart 29

Twin Valley Conference(equals)

Third Place(equals)

Franklin 29, Silver Lake 27

Western Trails Conference(equals)

Championship(equals)

Bridgeport 80, Gordon/Rushville 36

Third Place(equals)

Mitchell 50, Morrill 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Auburn vs. Elmwood-Murdock, ppd.

Broken Bow vs. Ogallala, ccd.

Columbus Lakeview vs. York, ccd.

Cross County vs. High Plains Community, ccd.

Dundy County-Stratton vs. Hershey, ccd.

Grand Island Northwest vs. Holdrege, ccd.

Kearney vs. Omaha South, ccd.

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, ccd.

Lincoln North Star vs. Columbus, ccd.

McCook vs. Ainsworth, ccd.

Norfolk vs. Grand Island, ccd.

Norris vs. Plattsmouth, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Parkview Christian vs. Cedar Bluffs, ccd.

Platteview vs. Hastings, ccd.

Sioux County vs. Leyton, ccd.

South Sioux City vs. Omaha Roncalli, ccd.

Southern Valley vs. South Loup, ccd.

St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. vs. Lincoln Pius X, ccd.

Syracuse vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ccd.

Wahoo vs. Beatrice, ccd.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.