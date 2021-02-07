Advertisement

Huskers remain perfect with sweep of Maryland

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team swept Maryland 25-14, 25-21, 25-18 on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers (4-0) got 12 kills on .308 hitting from sophomore Madi Kubik, who also contributed three aces and paced a decisive run in the third set to help the Huskers pull away.Riley Zuhn set a new career high in kills for the second night in a row with 11 and did so on .500 hitting. Lauren Stivrins, Kayla Caffey and Lexi Sun all had eight kills each. Caffey hit .538 and added a match-best five blocks. Sun had two aces and eight digs. Nicklin Hames set the Huskers to a .337 hitting percentage. She had 29 assists with a team-leading 10 digs. Kenzie Knuckles chipped in eight digs, seven assists and an ace. Keonilei Akana had two aces to go with four digs. The Huskers had a 7-6 edge in blocks and 34-31 advantage in digs. Nebraska had 49 kills to just 26 for Maryland (0-6). The Terrapins hit .169 for the match, including .000 in the opening set. NU out-aced Maryland 8-3. Erika Pritchard had 10 kills for Maryland, though the Huskers limited her to .138 hitting on the night.

Nebraska is back on the road next weekend for a pair of matches at Rutgers. The teams will play on Friday and Saturday at 3 p.m. (CT) both days. The matches will not be televised but will be streamed on BTNPlus.com and can be heard on the Husker Sports Network.

Set 1: The Huskers led from start to finish in a dominant first set. Back-to-back blocks by Caffey, one with Zuhn and one with Sun, put the Big Red in front 14-8. After three straight Maryland points, Zuhn terminated a pair of kills around a Maryland hitting error to put NU back up by six, 17-11. After a Maryland kill, Zuhn tallied her fifth and sixth kills of the set, and Knuckles served an ace as the Huskers built a 21-12 lead. Akana fired an ace, and the Huskers finished off the 25-14 win. Nebraska outhit Maryland .458 to .000 in the first set. Zuhn had six kills on .714 hitting, and Caffey had four blocks.

Set 2: Maryland held the upper hand early with a 10-8 advantage and led 14-13 when Kubik battled to win a kill for the Huskers and then served an ace to put Nebraska up 15-14 at the media timeout. A block by Hames and Stivrins made it 16-15, but Maryland scored the next two points to regain the lead. The Huskers battled back to lead 19-18 after consecutive Maryland errors, and Sun served up an ace to make it 20-18 and force Maryland to take a timeout. Kubik posted two more kills to keep NU ahead by two, and Stivrins terminated after a free ball to put NU up by three, 23-20. Another kill by Stivrins earned set point, and a Maryland hitting error clinched the 25-21 win for the Huskers.

Set 3: An 8-0 run highlighted by two kills and two aces by Kubik put the Huskers up 14-5 as they searched for the sweep. After Maryland stopped the run, the Huskers got right back to it with a kill by Hames and another from Caffey as she hammered an overpass, and the Huskers led by double digits, 16-6. Zuhn and Kubik connected for two more Husker kills, and Akana served NU’s eighth ace as the Big Red went up 22-13. The Terrapins clawed back to within 23-18 via a 5-1 spurt, but the Huskers regrouped after a timeout and finished off the 25-18 win for the sweep.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Serious single-vehicle crash on O Street, just east of Lyncrest Drive, a few minutes before...
Serious midnight crash on O Street
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his Eagle home.
Death investigation underway in Eagle
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
The latest on the search for a missing Cass County woman
Winter Wx Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across most of the state into...
Weather Alert Day: Cold and snow...a double-barreled blow

Latest News

Video: Nebraska sweeps Maryland, remains undefeated
Video: Nebraska sweeps Maryland, remains undefeated
Highlights and scores from Saturday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska.
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Sat., Feb. 6)
2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl Rosters Announced
Nebraska takes down Indiana, Michigan State on wrestling mat