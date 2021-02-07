Lancaster County Crews continue to work on county roads for a second day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman said crews continue to work on county roads for a second day in Lancaster County due to the continued falling snow, which has the possibility to last into Monday.

County trucks and motor graders will start Sunday morning at 5:00 a.m. on all county roads. According to officials, major arterials will be the first priority, followed by subdivisions.

Lancaster County Engineering Department will continue to monitor county roads throughout the evening and into the night to determine the best approach to snow removal needs.

Lancaster County has only one shift of employees available to treat and remove snow from roads.

Lancaster County Engineer Dingman asks that for your personal safety you stay back at least 100 feet from crews treating and plowing roads. Dingman would also like to remind you that it is against the law to push snow from private property into the county road or right-of-way.

Dingman encourages anyone with road concerns to contact the Lancaster County Engineering department at 402-441-7681. If you must leave your car on a county road, please notify the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500.

For more information or assistance, the Lancaster County Engineer’s website https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/207/County-Engineer also has a complete listing of roads and bridges currently closed in Lancaster County.

