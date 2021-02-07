Advertisement

Lincoln crews working to clear another round of snow Sunday morning

Snowfall potential for Saturday night through Sunday evening (Feb. 6th-7th, 2021)
Snowfall potential for Saturday night through Sunday evening (Feb. 6th-7th, 2021)(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

80 crews were out working to clear arterial streets in Lincoln Sunday morning as additional snow continued to fall, and roads were once again snow-covered.

A snow emergency and parking ban remain in effect Sunday. Parking is banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, bus and school routes, and major arterial streets. It is also banned on odd sides of residential streets.

Residential plowing is expected to be completed by Sunday afternoon.

The snow is expected to taper off by Sunday afternoon, with another round of snow possible Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Serious single-vehicle crash on O Street, just east of Lyncrest Drive, a few minutes before...
Serious midnight crash on O Street
10th St. & Van Dorn St.
City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday, Feb. 5)
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri., Feb. 5)
More areas of snow are expected late Saturday and into the day on Sunday.
Weather Alert Day: Another Round of Snow, Brutally Cold Temperatures

Latest News

More areas of snow are expected late Saturday and into the day on Sunday.
Weather Alert Day: Another Round of Snow, Brutally Cold Temperatures
Video: Nebraska sweeps Maryland, remains undefeated
Video: Nebraska sweeps Maryland, remains undefeated
Lincoln cardiologist is also Chiefs biggest fan
Lincoln cardiologist is also Chiefs biggest fan
Humanities Nebraska prompts letter exchange
Humanities Nebraska prompts letter exchange