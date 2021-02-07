Lincoln crews working to clear another round of snow Sunday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

80 crews were out working to clear arterial streets in Lincoln Sunday morning as additional snow continued to fall, and roads were once again snow-covered.

A snow emergency and parking ban remain in effect Sunday. Parking is banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, bus and school routes, and major arterial streets. It is also banned on odd sides of residential streets.

Residential plowing is expected to be completed by Sunday afternoon.

The snow is expected to taper off by Sunday afternoon, with another round of snow possible Monday morning.

