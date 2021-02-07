Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Sunday that 50 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 27,154. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 208.

Visit lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19dashboard to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.

An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is now available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. About 70, 900 residents have registered so far. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register.

The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register. The registration is open to all County residents, but those who are in Phase1B – those age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions – are encouraged to register.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at mid-orange, indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to avoid large gatherings.

Visit RecoverLNK.com for information on how local businesses are taking precautions to protect employees and customers.

Follow travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. Those who experience any of these symptoms or who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to are urged to be tested immediately. The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.

Drive-through testing is available from:

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations – 7501 S. 27th Street; 5901 N. 27th Street; and 4333 S. 86th Street. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

