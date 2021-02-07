Weather Alert Day: Bitterly Cold Weather Continues into Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One more round of very light snowfall is expected across parts of central and eastern Nebraska as we head through Sunday night into early on Monday morning. Any snow showers we do see should be fairly light, but any new snowfall accumulations generally staying at around an inch or less. For the most part, we should be mainly done with snow for the next few days and our focus will turn to bitterly cold temperatures as we start the new work week. For a list of all snowfall reports, you can click here.

With an arctic air mass firmly in place across the coverage area, low temperatures once again will drop into the single digits below zero for most of the coverage area as we head into Monday morning. With light northeast winds at 5 to 10 MPH, wind chill values could go as low as -10° to -20° overnight and into Monday morning.

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected overnight and into Monday morning with lows between 0° and -10°. (KOLN)

Wind chill readings by early Monday morning will range from -10° to -20°. (KOLN)

By the afternoon, temperatures will remain bitterly cold with single digit high temperatures across the state. Wind chills for most of us will range from around 0° to -10° through Monday afternoon.

Bitterly cold temperatures will continue into Monday with highs mainly in the single digits across the state. (KOLN)

Northeast winds up to 10 MPH will lead to wind chills as cold as -10° by Monday afternoon. (KOLN)

Some lingering snow showers are possible into Monday morning for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, but for the most part, Monday should be a cloudy and dry day with a few peaks of sunshine possible.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected on Monday. A few lingering snow showers can't be ruled out through Monday morning. (KOLN)

The forecast over the coming week continues to advertise brutally cold conditions for Lincoln and much of the state. High temperatures over the next week will generally sit in the single digits above zero with low temperatures in the single digits below zero. Wind chills over the next few days should be held in check - relatively - thanks to lighter winds. By late this week into the weekend though, wind chills could reach dangerously cold levels as another reinforcing shot of arctic air and more wind dip into the area. Snow chances should also take a short break through early this week, but with additional chances for light snow returning to the forecast Wednesday night and through the weekend.

Brutally cold weather will be the norm as we head over the next week with highs mainly in the single digits and overnight lows in the single digits below zero. (KOLN)

