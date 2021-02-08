4-0 Huskers rank 4th in AVCA Poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After improving its record to 4-0, the Nebraska volleyball team remains ranked fourth in the AVCA Top 25. The Huskers are behind Wisconsin, Texas, and Kentucky in the poll. In total, there are six Big Ten teams currently ranked. Creighton is placed 21st with a 4-2 record.

John Cook’s team picked up a pair of wins over the weekend against Maryland. The Huskers next play on Friday at Rutgers.

