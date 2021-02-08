Advertisement

4-0 Huskers rank 4th in AVCA Poll

The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team swept Maryland 25-14, 25-21, 25-18 on Saturday night at the...
The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team swept Maryland 25-14, 25-21, 25-18 on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.(1011 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After improving its record to 4-0, the Nebraska volleyball team remains ranked fourth in the AVCA Top 25. The Huskers are behind Wisconsin, Texas, and Kentucky in the poll. In total, there are six Big Ten teams currently ranked. Creighton is placed 21st with a 4-2 record.

John Cook’s team picked up a pair of wins over the weekend against Maryland. The Huskers next play on Friday at Rutgers.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious single-vehicle crash on O Street, just east of Lyncrest Drive, a few minutes before...
UPDATE: 20-year-old has life-threatening injuries after crash
Snowfall potential for Saturday night through Sunday evening (Feb. 6th-7th, 2021)
Lincoln crews working to clear another round of snow Sunday
Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
More areas of snow are expected late Saturday and into the day on Sunday.
Weather Alert Day: Another Round of Snow, Brutally Cold Temperatures

Latest News

Husker Football Announces Three Staff Additions
The Nebraska women's basketball team gets ready to play Illinois at home.
Huskers, Hawkeyes Shift to Thursday, BTN
Nebraska Basketball
Changes to Husker Men’s Basketball Schedule
The American Rivers Conference announced that Nebraska Wesleyan women’s track and field...
Rolfes Named ARC Female Athlete of the Week, Women’s Track Performer of the Week