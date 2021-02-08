Advertisement

A visit to “Stagecoach”

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There is a gift shop in Kearney that you don’t want to miss, and the owners have a history in the gift shop business.

“The Stagecoach itself started in 1973 by my parents,” owner Gary Glandon said. “Our roots go far back into the 1950′s, when my parents and my grandparents had a store called the Wigwam in Atlanta, Nebraska. It was after World War II, and people had been at home for the Depression and the war, and they wanted to get out and travel. So, many of these gift shops popped up along the highways.”

Glandon has a connection to Fort Cody. “My cousin runs that store,” he said. Fort Cody is another popular gift shop in North Platte. Glandon has been running Stagecoach for more than four decades. As you might imagine there is plenty to see at the store. “We have a lot of gifts, we have a lot of souvenirs,” Glandon said. “The thing we are probably most known for is our handmade jewelry, and the biggest amount of that is Native American jewelry. I make some jewelry myself, and I learned how to do it from the Navajo Indians probably 40 years ago.” Glandon runs the store with his wife Susan, and his son Skylar.

“We get people from all over,” Glandon said. “They come from the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Most years, we get people from Europe and Asia, but this last year we did not have foreign visitors due to the pandemic.” Glandon often acts as a tour guide, giving people directions, or offering ideas on where to visit in Nebraska.

“We also do Halloween,” Glandon said. “In September and October we convert about half of the store to Halloween items and costumes. This is when the tourism has slowed down, and it normally would be a slow period, but it’s gotten to be one of our busiest times of the year.”

