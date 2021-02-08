Advertisement

Brady, Buccaneers take down Chiefs in Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.(Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Dan Corey
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Associated Press) - Tom Brady was efficient and the Tampa Bay defense was devastating. The combination has led to the Buccaneers’ second Super Bowl victory.

Brady threw for three first-half touchdowns and the Buccaneers stifled Kansas City’s offense in a 31-9 win over the Chiefs. Brady threw to Rob Gronkowski for the first two TDs and found Antonio Brown in the end zone with six seconds left in the first half.

Brady was 21 of 29 for 201 yards and no interceptions in winning a Super Bowl ring for a record-extending seventh time. Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II combined for 144 yards rushing, with Fournette scoring the game’s final TD on a 27-yard run in the third quarter.

Most of the Chiefs’ 350 total yards came in the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes didn’t go over 100 yards passing until the final minute of the third quarter. Mahomes was pressured throughout while completing just 26 of his 49 throws for 270 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

It’s the first time Mahomes has been held under 10 points or lost by double digits since becoming a starter.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Serious single-vehicle crash on O Street, just east of Lyncrest Drive, a few minutes before...
Serious midnight crash on O Street
More areas of snow are expected late Saturday and into the day on Sunday.
Weather Alert Day: Another Round of Snow, Brutally Cold Temperatures
10th St. & Van Dorn St.
City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update
Snowfall potential for Saturday night through Sunday evening (Feb. 6th-7th, 2021)
Lincoln crews working to clear another round of snow Sunday

Latest News

Huskers Guard
Nebraska continues road trip at Minnesota
The Nebraska women's basketball team gets ready to play Illinois at home.
Huskers unable to overcome Rutgers
HS Basketball Highlights (Feb. 6)
HS Basketball Highlights (Feb. 6)
Video: Nebraska sweeps Maryland, remains undefeated
Video: Nebraska sweeps Maryland, remains undefeated