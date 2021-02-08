Changes to Husker Men’s Basketball Schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced a trio of changes for Nebraska’s upcoming men’s basketball schedule due to rescheduling games which were previously postponed.

The Huskers’ game against No. 21 Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena will now be played on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 8:30 p.m. on BTN. That game was originally set for Thursday, Feb. 11.

Nebraska will now host sixth-ranked Illinois on Friday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m., and that game will be televised by BTN. This game is the game which was originally slated for Jan. 13 in Lincoln.

Nebraska’s game at Illinois on Feb. 24 will be moved to the final week of the season with a new date and time announced in the coming days.

All of the Huskers’ games will be carried on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network and its affiliates across Nebraska and on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn Radio.

Nebraska Updated Schedule (Feb. 8-14)

Mon. (Feb. 8): at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Wed. (Feb. 10): vs. Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m. (BTN)

Fri. (Feb. 12): vs. Illinois, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Sun. (Feb. 14): at Penn State, 2 p.m. CT (BTN)

