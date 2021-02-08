Advertisement

Changes to Husker Men’s Basketball Schedule

Nebraska Basketball
Nebraska Basketball(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced a trio of changes for Nebraska’s upcoming men’s basketball schedule due to rescheduling games which were previously postponed.

The Huskers’ game against No. 21 Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena will now be played on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 8:30 p.m. on BTN. That game was originally set for Thursday, Feb. 11.

Nebraska will now host sixth-ranked Illinois on Friday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m., and that game will be televised by BTN. This game is the game which was originally slated for Jan. 13 in Lincoln.

Nebraska’s game at Illinois on Feb. 24 will be moved to the final week of the season with a new date and time announced in the coming days.

All of the Huskers’ games will be carried on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network and its affiliates across Nebraska and on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn Radio.

Nebraska Updated Schedule (Feb. 8-14)

Mon. (Feb. 8): at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Wed. (Feb. 10): vs. Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m. (BTN)

Fri. (Feb. 12): vs. Illinois, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Sun. (Feb. 14): at Penn State, 2 p.m. CT (BTN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Husker Football Announces Three Staff Additions

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost announced Monday the addition of three staff members for the Husker football program.

Sports

4-0 Huskers rank 4th in AVCA Poll

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
After improving its record to 4-0, the Nebraska volleyball team remains ranked fourth in the AVCA Top 25.

News

Huskers, Hawkeyes Shift to Thursday, BTN

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Athletics
The Nebraska women’s basketball mid-week game with Iowa is moving to Thursday in Lincoln, the Big Ten Conference and the Big Ten Network announced on Monday afternoon.

News

Rolfes Named ARC Female Athlete of the Week, Women’s Track Performer of the Week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Wesleyan Athletics
The American Rivers Conference announced that Nebraska Wesleyan women’s track and field student-athlete Aspen Rolfes has been named the Female Athlete of the Week and the Women’s Indoor Track Performer of the Week.

Latest News

Sports

Brady, Buccaneers take down Chiefs in Super Bowl

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
Kansas City fell in the Super Bowl to Tampa Bay on Sunday night

Sports

Nebraska continues road trip at Minnesota

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
The Huskers are trying to pick up their first win in Big Ten play this season

News

Huskers unable to overcome Rutgers

Updated: Feb. 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST
|
By 10/11 NOW
Sam Haiby scored 20 points but the Nebraska women’s basketball team came up short in the Rutgers return to play after a 36-day layoff, as the Huskers suffered a 78-62 loss to the Scarlet Knights at the RAC on Sunday afternoon.

Sports

HS Basketball Highlights (Feb. 6)

Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST

News

Video: Nebraska sweeps Maryland, remains undefeated

Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST
Video: Nebraska sweeps Maryland, remains undefeated

Sports

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Sat., Feb. 6)

Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST
|
By Nicole Griffith
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from Saturday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska. By the Associated Press.