Advertisement

Delta will continue to block middle seats through April

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines will continue to block middle seats.

The airline says it will extend the policy until the end of April.

Airlines began blocking middle seats last year, during the height of the pandemic.

According to Delta, it is now the only U.S. airline that still maintains the policy on its flights.

United, American, JetBlue and Southwest have all stopped capping flight capacity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious single-vehicle crash on O Street, just east of Lyncrest Drive, a few minutes before...
UPDATE: 20-year-old has life-threatening injuries after crash
Snowfall potential for Saturday night through Sunday evening (Feb. 6th-7th, 2021)
Lincoln crews working to clear another round of snow Sunday
Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
More areas of snow are expected late Saturday and into the day on Sunday.
Weather Alert Day: Another Round of Snow, Brutally Cold Temperatures
Norris School District announces late start
Norris School District announces late start for Feb. 8th

Latest News

While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries
Nebraska administers nearly 5% more vaccine doses last week
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ‘political theater’
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, David Correia walks from federal court in New York....
Florida man sentenced in Giuliani-related fraud case
Bitterly cold temperatures will continue into Monday with highs mainly in the single digits...
Weather Alert Day: Bitterly Cold Weather Continues into Monday