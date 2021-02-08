Advertisement

Valparaiso teacher facing felony child porn charges

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A Valparaiso man who taught in the Raymond public school district is facing several felony charges of possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Nelson of Valparaiso, a former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher, was in Saunders County Court on Monday afternoon for arraignment on nine counts of child pornography possession, listed as Class 2A felonies; and one Class 1D count of visual depiction/sexually explicit conduct.

The school district said in a written response on Monday that Nelson had been “removed the classroom several weeks ago and will not return.”

Jeffrey Nelson of Valparaiso, a former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher, is facing...
Jeffrey Nelson of Valparaiso, a former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher, is facing several felony charges of child porn possession.(Saunders County Sheriff's Office)

A search warrant filed Jan. 6 in Sanders County Court listed three cameras, a laptop, and a bank statement that were to be seized at Nelson’s residence. Valparaiso is located about 22 miles north of Lincoln.

The warrant listed several explicit photos and videos obtained in November, December, and January from the IP address associated with that residence via automated software designed to seek out devices offering to share child porn. According to the document, the media files contained images of girls as young as 4-7 being molested by adults, performing sex acts with adults, or witnessing adults performing sex acts in front of them; some depicted teens and adults engaging in various sex acts on themselves or with others.

Bail was set at $250,000, and Nelson, who turned himself in, was ordered to have no contact with anyone younger than age 18 except for his own children, court documents state.

Nelson’s preliminary hearing has been set for Feb. 18.

According to Nelson’s profile on the Raymond schools website, he coached junior high speech and drama for grades 6-12; and previously taught speech and drama in Omaha for 12 years.

The superintendent of the school district issued a statement Monday:

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious single-vehicle crash on O Street, just east of Lyncrest Drive, a few minutes before...
UPDATE: 20-year-old has life-threatening injuries after crash
Snowfall potential for Saturday night through Sunday evening (Feb. 6th-7th, 2021)
Lincoln crews working to clear another round of snow Sunday
Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
More areas of snow are expected late Saturday and into the day on Sunday.
Weather Alert Day: Another Round of Snow, Brutally Cold Temperatures

Latest News

LINCOLN Catalytic converters on the rise
Lincoln police warn that catalytic converters are on the rise
Husker Football Announces Three Staff Additions
Temperatures will again only reach the single digits on Tuesday with bitterly cold conditions.
Weather Alert Day: Our temperatures have fallen...and they can’t get up
Cold Temperatures potentially dangerous
Cold temperatures potentially dangerous
The Nebraska women's basketball team gets ready to play Illinois at home.
Huskers, Hawkeyes Shift to Thursday, BTN