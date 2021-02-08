Husker Football Announces Three Staff Additions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost announced Monday the addition of three staff members for the Husker football program. Marcus Castro-Walker has been hired as the Director of Player Development, Bill Busch joins the Huskers as a Defensive Analyst, and Keanon Lowe will serve as an Offensive Analyst.

Castro-Walker and Lowe both have previous experience with Frost. Busch, a Nebraska native, will be in his third stint with the Husker football program.

“The three men we have added to our staff will all impact our program in a positive way,” Frost said. “Marcus Castro-Walker has a natural ability to connect with young student-athletes, help them in their transition to college and maximize their full experience as a college football player. He will be a great supplement to many of the off-field programs our staff already has in place for our players.

“Keanon Lowe is a rising star in the coaching profession and will complement our offensive staff very well. Having coached Keanon at Oregon, I know the type of character, competitiveness, and football IQ he brings to our program. Bill Busch has a proven track record of coaching success at the highest level throughout his career, and he will be a great addition to our defensive staff. Bill has an investment in this program and understands what it takes to win at Nebraska.”

Castro-Walker has spent the past four years as the director of college personnel at Arizona State, working on Herm Edwards’ staff. Castro-Walker held a similar role at UCF working on Frost’s staff with the Knights. In his role at Nebraska, Castro-Walker will work closely with Frost to manage and oversee many off-field responsibilities for Husker football student-athletes.

Busch brings more than 20 seasons of coaching experience at Power Five schools to the Nebraska staff. Busch spent the previous three seasons at LSU as the safeties coach and helped the Tigers to a national championship in 2019.

Busch had two previous four-year stints at Nebraska, most recently as an assistant coach from 2004 to 2007. Busch also worked at Nebraska as a graduate assistant from 1990 to 1993, helping the Huskers to three consecutive Big Eight championships. Head coaches Busch has worked with during his coaching career include Barry Alvarez, Tom Osborne and Urban Meyer.

Lowe comes to Nebraska after one season at UCLA as an analyst. Prior to serving on Chip Kelly’s staff, Lowe was the head coach at West Linn (Ore.) High School and Parkrose High School in Oregon, before moving to the college ranks. Lowe also served on Kelly’s staffs with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Lowe was a standout receiver at Oregon with 68 career catches for nearly 900 yards and 11 touchdowns from 2011 to 2014. During Lowe’s first two seasons as a player, Frost served as the Ducks’ receivers coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator. In Lowe’s final two years, current Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick served as Oregon’s receivers coach.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.