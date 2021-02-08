Huskers, Hawkeyes Shift to Thursday, BTN

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball mid-week game with Iowa is moving to Thursday in Lincoln, the Big Ten Conference and the Big Ten Network announced on Monday afternoon.

The Huskers were originally scheduled to face the Hawkeyes on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena with a 7 p.m. (CT) tip and a live video stream on BTN Plus. However, in an effort to help the Nebraska men’s basketball team get an extra game in this week, the women’s game with Iowa will tip on Thursday at 7 p.m. (CT) and gain full Big Ten Network television coverage.

The Nebraska men will play Wisconsin on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. (CT) on BTN, in a game that shifted from a Wednesday, 4 p.m. tip and ESPN2. The Husker men were also able to add a game against Illinois at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday at 8 p.m. (CT) on BTN.

The Nebraska women head into the week with a 9-7 overall record that includes a 7-6 Big Ten mark. The Hawkeyes come to Lincoln with a 10-6 record that includes a 6-6 conference standing.

