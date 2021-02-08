Lincoln native helps create GM Super Bowl ad

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Whether you’re a football fan or not, many people tune into the Super Bowl for the commercials. Sunday is one of advertisings biggest days of the year, and one of the national ads you’ll see in the big game was worked on by a Lincoln native.

Big Brand companies including Coke, Pepsi and Budweiser won’t have commercials in Super Bowl 55, but General Motors is and one of the creatives behind it is a Lincoln Southeast graduate.

Commercials have seconds to grab viewers attention. That’s why General Motors is bringing in top comedian Will Ferrell. The 90-second spot features a dislike for Normay, who is leading in electric vehicles. Something GM wants to accomplish.

One of the five creatives for the commercial is Lincoln native, Chuck “C.P.” Meehan. He is now the the Co-Chief Creative at the Detroit office for McCann Worldgroup.

Companies can take months or even a year prepping their commercial, but Meehan said the idea came to them only two months ago.

“We pitched it to them in December,” said Meehan. “Got the crew together and had it done in January. Which is pretty amazing.”

Not a bad turn around considering they had to get A-list actors like Will Ferrell, Keenan Thompson and Awkwafina on board.

However, the pandemic did cause complications for commercial production. Meehan said he was tested nearly 30 times for the virus and everyone was masked up and tested before shooting.

This isn’t Meehan’s first Super Bowl ad. He said he worked on one back in 2003, but said this one tops that one. A 30-second spot is going for $5.5 million.

The ad ran during the first quarter, but if you missed it you can watch it here.

