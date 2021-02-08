Lincoln sports bar prepares for Super Bowl crowd

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There’s no doubt the Super Bowl kept local bars and restaurants busy, even though it snowed. 10/11 NOW was at one local bar while they stocked beer and took orders to get ready for the Sunday crowd.

On Sunday afternoon, the inside of the N-Zone was pretty much empty, but the manager didn’t expect that to last long.

“Chiefs are a local team, they’re really fun to watch so we’re glad they made it,” said Todd Campfield, N-Zone manager.

Like a lot of other bars and restaurants, Campfield said it’s their biggest to-go order day of the entire year.

“We plan for it, stocked up on wings, stocked up on cheeseburgers and pizza,” said Campfield.

Getting ready for that takes some work. Campfield said they spent the day stocking up on beer, cutting fruit, taking to-go orders, and setting up raffle prizes like a Chiefs’ cooler.

Campfield wasn’t surprised to see a lot of Chiefs fans on Sunday, and other than it being a great day for business, he said there was another reason why the game would be an exciting one to watch.

“We’ve got the former Huskers playing too,” said Campfield. “So I’m really excited to see them play too. It’s really good for the Husker program to have those guys playing there.”

Although this year may look a little different due to the snow and the pandemic, Campfield said it’s great to be surrounded by sports fans again.

“We’re excited to have a big game.. I mean it’s the last big game until the spring game which is a few months from now.. we always want the season to end with a bang and a good night”.

