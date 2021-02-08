Advertisement

Lincoln sports bar prepares for Super Bowl crowd

Sunday afternoon, the inside of the N-Zone was pretty much empty, but the manager didn’t expect...
Sunday afternoon, the inside of the N-Zone was pretty much empty, but the manager didn’t expect that to last long.(10/11 NOW)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There’s no doubt the Super Bowl kept local bars and restaurants busy, even though it snowed. 10/11 NOW was at one local bar while they stocked beer and took orders to get ready for the Sunday crowd.

On Sunday afternoon, the inside of the N-Zone was pretty much empty, but the manager didn’t expect that to last long.

“Chiefs are a local team, they’re really fun to watch so we’re glad they made it,” said Todd Campfield, N-Zone manager.

Like a lot of other bars and restaurants, Campfield said it’s their biggest to-go order day of the entire year.

“We plan for it, stocked up on wings, stocked up on cheeseburgers and pizza,” said Campfield.

Getting ready for that takes some work. Campfield said they spent the day stocking up on beer, cutting fruit, taking to-go orders, and setting up raffle prizes like a Chiefs’ cooler.

Campfield wasn’t surprised to see a lot of Chiefs fans on Sunday, and other than it being a great day for business, he said there was another reason why the game would be an exciting one to watch.

“We’ve got the former Huskers playing too,” said Campfield. “So I’m really excited to see them play too. It’s really good for the Husker program to have those guys playing there.”

Although this year may look a little different due to the snow and the pandemic, Campfield said it’s great to be surrounded by sports fans again.

“We’re excited to have a big game.. I mean it’s the last big game until the spring game which is a few months from now.. we always want the season to end with a bang and a good night”.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Serious single-vehicle crash on O Street, just east of Lyncrest Drive, a few minutes before...
Serious midnight crash on O Street
More areas of snow are expected late Saturday and into the day on Sunday.
Weather Alert Day: Another Round of Snow, Brutally Cold Temperatures
10th St. & Van Dorn St.
City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday, Feb. 5)
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri., Feb. 5)

Latest News

Norris School District announces late start
Norris School District announces late start for Feb. 8th
Bitterly cold temperatures will continue into Monday with highs mainly in the single digits...
Weather Alert Day: Bitterly Cold Weather Continues into Monday
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
The Nebraska women's basketball team gets ready to play Illinois at home.
Huskers unable to overcome Rutgers