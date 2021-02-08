LLCHD aims to do another mass vaccination at PBA this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is hoping to do another mass vaccination event at Pinnacle Bank Arena this weekend to get roughly 4,800 more people the COVID-19 vaccination, officials said Monday.

LLCHD Director Pat Lopez said the department will be pushing to vaccinate those 75 years of age and older at the clinic.

The clinic will be in addition to healthcare workers going into independent living facilities this week to administer vaccinations.

Lopez said the goal is to spread the vaccination clinic out over two days, Friday and Saturday, to help keep crowds small.

Last Friday, the LLCHD administered roughly 4,800 doses at PBA.

LLCHD noted that people showed up much earlier for their appointments, which created some bunching and they will be looking to address that at the upcoming clinic.

The LLCHD said that they are concerned about the low temperatures this weekend but will be taking additional precautions to keep people safe.

As of Sunday, 38,077 doses of vaccine have been administered in Lancaster County. Of those, 27,238 have received the first dose and another 10,863 received their second dose.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.