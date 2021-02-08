Advertisement

LLCHD reports an additional death from COVID-19

Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that one more resident has died from COVID-19.  The death was a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Lancaster County is now 209. On behalf of the City, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird expresses condolences to her family and friends.

LLCHD reports 48 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 27,202.

Visit lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19dashboard to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: 11,113

Weekly positivity rate:

  • January 31 through February 6:  20.4 percent
  • February 7 through 8:  not available

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 42 with 30 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 12 from other communities (two on ventilators).

Vaccine registrations: more than 71,000

An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.  Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register.

The vaccine is not yet available for the general public.  As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register. The registration is open to all County residents, but those who are in Phase1B – those age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions – are encouraged to register.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at mid-orange, indicating a high risk of the virus spreading.  Residents are advised to avoid large gatherings.

  • Visit RecoverLNK.com for information on how local businesses are taking precautions to protect employees and customers.
  • Follow travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. Those who experience any of these symptoms or who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to are urged to be tested immediately.  The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.

Drive-through testing is available from:

  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive.  Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
  • Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store.  Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

