LPD: Nearly 60 reports of stolen catalytic converters so far in 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says more catalytic converters have been stolen from cars since the start of 2021 than the last few years combined.

According to police, since Jan, 1, there have been an estimated 59 catalytic converters stolen from cars. Investigators said that’s more than reported in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 combined.

In 2020, police said they had 274 reports of stolen catalytic converters which was toughly $200,000 in loss/damage last year.

To date the loss is estimated at $55,000 and according to police, in most, but not all cases, commercial vehicles and businesses were targeted.

LPD said power tools are being used to steal catalytic converters.

Investigators are warning drivers to consider where you park your car overnight, invest in security cameras and call LPD when you see suspicious activity or hear power tools.

