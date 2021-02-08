Advertisement

LPS asks community to help name new schools

The Lincoln Board of Education is asking the community to help the school district name three...
The Lincoln Board of Education is asking the community to help the school district name three new schools.(LPS)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Board of Education is asking the community to help the school district name three new schools. Anyone in the community interested in suggesting names for any of the schools can do so through the LPS website from Feb. 8 to Feb. 28.

All submissions will be passed on to three committees of community citizens, one for each school, formed by the Lincoln Board of Education.  The committees will then recommend names for all three schools and submit them to the Lincoln Board of Education for final approval later in the spring.

The following are the three new schools needing names:

  • High school located at NW 48th and W Holdrege streets: Opening in the fall of 2022, this high school will be the seventh LPS high school. In addition to traditional classes, it will also house the new Medical Science Focus Program in partnership with the Bryan College of Health Sciences.
  • High school located near 70th Street and Saltillo Road: Opening in fall of 2023, this high school will be the eighth LPS high school.
  • Elementary school located near E 102nd and S Holdredge streets: Opening in the fall of 2022, this elementary school will be the 40th elementary school in LPS.

LPS staff are planning two webinars to give the community more information about the three new schools and answer any questions:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 16, noon-1 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 18, noon-1 p.m.

Both webinars can be accessed at the date and times above via Zoom. Both will also be broadcast live on the LPS Facebook page, and a recording will be made available on the LPS website.

Members of the community that do not have internet access to the web form for suggesting names may submit names in writing to: Lincoln Public Schools, April Douglas, 5905 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68510.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious single-vehicle crash on O Street, just east of Lyncrest Drive, a few minutes before...
UPDATE: 20-year-old has life-threatening injuries after crash
Snowfall potential for Saturday night through Sunday evening (Feb. 6th-7th, 2021)
Lincoln crews working to clear another round of snow Sunday
Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
More areas of snow are expected late Saturday and into the day on Sunday.
Weather Alert Day: Another Round of Snow, Brutally Cold Temperatures
Norris School District announces late start
Norris School District announces late start for Feb. 8th

Latest News

AP Photo by Robert F. Bukaty
LPD: Nearly 60 reports of stolen catalytic converters so far in 2021
Public asked to comment on short-term rental regulations
Nebraska administers nearly 5% more vaccine doses last week
Bitterly cold temperatures will continue into Monday with highs mainly in the single digits...
Weather Alert Day: Bitterly Cold Weather Continues into Monday