LTU: Snow emergency over, crews still treating roads

The city says residential plowing was completed Sunday night.
40th & Highway 2 around 2:30 a.m.
40th & Highway 2 around 2:30 a.m.(Lincoln Transportation & Utilities)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln says the snow emergency, as well as the snow emergency parking ban, and residential parking ban, have all ended.

The snow emergency ended at 8 p.m. Sunday night, while residential plowing was completed around 10 p.m.

Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says that 70 crews continue to plow and treat main streets, school and bus routes.

“Because extremely cold temperatures over the next 10 days will reduce the effectiveness of de-icing material, crews are applying a sand/salt mix,” according to a press release.

The city reports main roads are partially snow-covered.

