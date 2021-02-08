Advertisement

Millie Hughes-Fulford, trailblazing astronaut, dies at 75

Millie Hughes-Fulford was a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female...
Millie Hughes-Fulford was a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female payload specialist to fly in space for NASA.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Millie Hughes-Fulford, a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female payload specialist to fly in space for NASA, has died following a yearslong battle with cancer. She was 75.

In June 1991, Hughes-Fulford spent nine days in orbit on the shuttle Columbia. She conducted experiments on the effect of space travel on humans as part of the agency’s first mission dedicated to biomedical studies. She circled the Earth 146 times.

Upon her return, she established the Hughes-Fulford Laboratory at the San Francisco VA Healthcare System, which worked to understand the mechanisms that regulate cell growth in mammals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious single-vehicle crash on O Street, just east of Lyncrest Drive, a few minutes before...
UPDATE: 20-year-old has life-threatening injuries after crash
Snowfall potential for Saturday night through Sunday evening (Feb. 6th-7th, 2021)
Lincoln crews working to clear another round of snow Sunday
Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
More areas of snow are expected late Saturday and into the day on Sunday.
Weather Alert Day: Another Round of Snow, Brutally Cold Temperatures

Latest News

LINCOLN Catalytic converters on the rise
Lincoln police warn that catalytic converters are on the rise
Husker Football Announces Three Staff Additions
Temperatures will again only reach the single digits on Tuesday with bitterly cold conditions.
Weather Alert Day: Our temperatures have fallen...and they can’t get up
Cold Temperatures potentially dangerous
Cold temperatures potentially dangerous
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump’s trial starting: ‘Grievous crime’ or just ‘theater’?