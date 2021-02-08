Advertisement

NDCS employee arrested for unauthorized communication with inmate

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An NDCS employee was arrested on Saturday for unauthorized communication with a prison.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Xavier Palomares, 24, a corporal at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday.

He was arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner and the manufacture/distribution/delivery/dispense or possession of a controlled substance.

Both are felony offenses.

A release sent by NDCS states Palomares has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since March of 2020 and has only worked at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

Palomares resigned his position with the agency and was booked into the Lancaster County jail, according to NDCS.

