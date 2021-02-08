Advertisement

Nebraska administers nearly 5% more vaccine doses last week

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people getting vaccinated for the coronavirus increased nearly 5% last week in Nebraska.

State officials said 48,982 doses of the vaccines were administered last week, up from 46,806 doses the week before. The state is working to speed up distribution of the vaccines.

So far, about 4.6% of the state’s population has received both required doses of a vaccine. Nebraska said Monday that it has administered 232,896 doses of the vaccines.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska fell over the past two weeks from 849.14 new cases per day on Jan. 24 to 429.86 new cases per day on Sunday.

