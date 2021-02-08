Nebraska continues road trip at Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - The Nebraska men’s basketball program continues its two-game swing on Monday night, as the Huskers travel to Minneapolis for a matchup with Minnesota.

Tipoff between the Huskers and Golden Gophers from historic Williams Arena is slated for 7 p.m. (central) and will be carried on BTN with Dave Revsine and John Beilein on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.

Nebraska (4-9, 0-6 Big Ten) was predictably rusty in its first game since Jan. 10, a 66-56 at Michigan State on Saturday. The Huskers shot just 36 percent from the field, including 3-of-17 from 3-point range, and went just 11-of-24 from the foul line against the Spartans. The Huskers shot just 25 percent in the first half, as MSU used an 11-1 run late in the half to build a 12-point halftime lead. After halftime, NU improved to 47 percent from the floor and out-scored MSU 24-8 in the paint.

The Huskers stayed in the game with one of its best efforts of the season on the defensive end. NU held MSU to 39 percent shooting, including 33 percent in the second half, and forced 22 turnovers which led to 17 points. NU stayed within striking distance until the final minute when MSU went 9-of-10 from the line to hold on.

While junior guard Trey McGowens led NU with 13 points, the Huskers had to rely on their depth against MSU as no player played more than 32 minutes. The Huskers got solid minutes from Shamiel Stevenson, who had eight points, four board and a pair of steals in 19 minutes. NU got 20 points from its bench, its highest total in Big Ten play this season.

Minnesota (11-7, 4-7 Big Ten) had a chance to win its first road game of the year but fell to Rutgers, 76-72, on Thursday. The Golden Gophers led 70-66 with 2:22 left, but Rutgers closed the game on a 10-2 spurt, as Geo Baker scored eight of his 16 points in the final four minutes including a go-ahead basket with just over a minute remaining. Marcus Carr led Minnesota with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds. He is among the Big Ten leaders in both scoring (19.9 ppg) and assists (5.3 apg).

