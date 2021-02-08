Nebraska man arrested after standoff at construction site

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man was hospitalized after a standoff with police that took place Friday at a construction site in Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs Police said 40-year-old Ryan Linehan of Omaha was arrested after the standoff after he shot himself in the lower jaw. He was in stable condition afterward at an Omaha hospital.

The standoff began Friday morning when officers tried to arrest Linehan on a warrant for first-degree sexual assault. When officers approached, Linehan ran back to the excavator he had been operating and swung the equipment’s bucket at the officers.

Negotiators spent several hours trying to persuade Linehan to surrender before he shot himself.

