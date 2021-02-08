Norris School District announces late start for Feb. 8th

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Norris School District 160 Superintendent John Schwartz announced in a tweet Sunday that the school district will have a two-hour late start on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Superintendent John Schwartz tweeted that buses will run accordingly. There will also be no morning preschool or before school practices.

