Norris School District announces late start for Feb. 8th

Norris School District announces late start(John Schwartz)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Norris School District 160 Superintendent John Schwartz announced in a tweet Sunday that the school district will have a two-hour late start on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Superintendent John Schwartz tweeted that buses will run accordingly. There will also be no morning preschool or before school practices.

