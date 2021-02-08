Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has released the autopsy results of a woman whose body was found on Feb. 5. The Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday that the body of a deceased person located in rural Otoe County on Feb. 5, 2021 has been identified as Amber Tjaden, 48 of Weeping Water. Preliminary autopsy reports indicate that Tjaden died of cold exposure. Foul play is not suspected.

Tjaden had been reported missing to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in late January. Otoe County deputies were dispatched to a minimum maintenance county road, approximately six miles north of Unadilla, after a citizen a had reported seeing a vehicle matching Tjaden’s parked on the side of the road.

Responding deputies located Tjaden outside, near her vehicle. An on-scene investigation was conducted by the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

Tjaden was an educator at Metro Community College and the daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle.

