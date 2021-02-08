Advertisement

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman

(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has released the autopsy results of a woman whose body was found on Feb. 5. The Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday that the body of a deceased person located in rural Otoe County on Feb. 5, 2021 has been identified as Amber Tjaden, 48 of Weeping Water. Preliminary autopsy reports indicate that Tjaden died of cold exposure. Foul play is not suspected.

Tjaden had been reported missing to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in late January. Otoe County deputies were dispatched to a minimum maintenance county road, approximately six miles north of Unadilla, after a citizen a had reported seeing a vehicle matching Tjaden’s parked on the side of the road.

Responding deputies located Tjaden outside, near her vehicle. An on-scene investigation was conducted by the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

Tjaden was an educator at Metro Community College and the daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious single-vehicle crash on O Street, just east of Lyncrest Drive, a few minutes before...
UPDATE: 20-year-old has life-threatening injuries after crash
Snowfall potential for Saturday night through Sunday evening (Feb. 6th-7th, 2021)
Lincoln crews working to clear another round of snow Sunday
Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
More areas of snow are expected late Saturday and into the day on Sunday.
Weather Alert Day: Another Round of Snow, Brutally Cold Temperatures

Latest News

Temperatures will again only reach the single digits on Tuesday with bitterly cold conditions.
Weather Alert Day: Our Temperatures Have Fallen...And They Can’t Get Up...
The American Rivers Conference announced that Nebraska Wesleyan women’s track and field...
Rolfes Named ARC Female Athlete of the Week, Women’s Track Performer of the Week
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
LLCHD reports an additional death from COVID-19
Pete Ricketts
Nebraska may use grant program to expand rural broadband
NDCS employee arrested for unauthorized communication with inmate