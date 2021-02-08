Advertisement

Public asked to comment on short-term rental regulations

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The City of Lincoln is updating the Municipal Code to address a new state law regarding short-term rental properties.  The public is invited to comment on the revised draft regulations at lincoln.ne.gov (search: short term rentals).

The revised draft is based on public input received during the previous public comment period and open houses.  The website includes details on the revised standards for zoning and licensing of short-term rentals, as well as draft legislative changes to the Lincoln Municipal Code.

For more information, contact Rachel Jones, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, at rjones@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7603.  For more information about the Planning Department, visit planning.lincoln.ne.gov.

