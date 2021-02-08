Advertisement

Rolfes Named ARC Female Athlete of the Week, Women’s Track Performer of the Week

The American Rivers Conference announced that Nebraska Wesleyan women’s track and field...
The American Rivers Conference announced that Nebraska Wesleyan women’s track and field student-athlete Aspen Rolfes has been named the Female Athlete of the Week and the Women’s Indoor Track Performer of the Week.(Nebraska Wesleyan Athletics)
By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Wesleyan Athletics
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American Rivers Conference announced that Nebraska Wesleyan women’s track and field student-athlete Aspen Rolfes has been named the Female Athlete of the Week and the Women’s Indoor Track Performer of the Week.

Rolfes propelled the Prairie Wolves to a win at the Buena Vista Triangular on Saturday, Feb. 6. She won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.15, which is currently the fastest time in NCAA Division III. Rolfes also ran on the winning 4x400-meter relay team. The relay team turned in a time of 3:58.08, the second-fastest in the nation.

It is her fourth career ARC Women’s Indoor Track Performer of the Week accolade. Rolfes is a senior Exercise Science Major from Lincoln, Nebraska where she attended Lincoln Pius X High School and is the daughter of Todd and Rita Rolfes.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious single-vehicle crash on O Street, just east of Lyncrest Drive, a few minutes before...
UPDATE: 20-year-old has life-threatening injuries after crash
Snowfall potential for Saturday night through Sunday evening (Feb. 6th-7th, 2021)
Lincoln crews working to clear another round of snow Sunday
Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
More areas of snow are expected late Saturday and into the day on Sunday.
Weather Alert Day: Another Round of Snow, Brutally Cold Temperatures

Latest News

LINCOLN Catalytic converters on the rise
Lincoln police warn that catalytic converters are on the rise
Husker Football Announces Three Staff Additions
Temperatures will again only reach the single digits on Tuesday with bitterly cold conditions.
Weather Alert Day: Our temperatures have fallen...and they can’t get up
Cold Temperatures potentially dangerous
Cold temperatures potentially dangerous
The Nebraska women's basketball team gets ready to play Illinois at home.
Huskers, Hawkeyes Shift to Thursday, BTN