Rolfes Named ARC Female Athlete of the Week, Women’s Track Performer of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American Rivers Conference announced that Nebraska Wesleyan women’s track and field student-athlete Aspen Rolfes has been named the Female Athlete of the Week and the Women’s Indoor Track Performer of the Week.

Rolfes propelled the Prairie Wolves to a win at the Buena Vista Triangular on Saturday, Feb. 6. She won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.15, which is currently the fastest time in NCAA Division III. Rolfes also ran on the winning 4x400-meter relay team. The relay team turned in a time of 3:58.08, the second-fastest in the nation.

It is her fourth career ARC Women’s Indoor Track Performer of the Week accolade. Rolfes is a senior Exercise Science Major from Lincoln, Nebraska where she attended Lincoln Pius X High School and is the daughter of Todd and Rita Rolfes.

