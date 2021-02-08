Weather Alert Day: Our Temperatures Have Fallen...And They Can’t Get Up...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More brutally cold weather headlines the forecast as we head into the day on Tuesday as the forecast remains largely unchanged. Wind Chill Advisories are in place across most of the state from late Monday night through the mid-morning hours on Tuesday as wind chill advisories will plummet to -15° to -30° through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. Frostbite and hypothermia can be realized in around 30 minutes or less with wind chills that cold. If you have to be out, please dress appropriately and try and limit your time outside!

The combination of some clearing skies and the fresh snow pack will send overnight lows below zero for most of the state, with readings between -5° and -15°. Even with very light winds, wind chills again could go as low as -30° at times.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected through the morning hours on Tuesday before skies return to being mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Temperatures again will remain bitterly cold with daytime highs in the single digits for most of the state with wind chills between -5° and 5° by the afternoon.

Mainly dry weather is forecast for Tuesday, though some flurries throughout the day can’t be ruled out. By late Tuesday night, models are advertising the potential for some light snow showers across parts of northern and eastern Nebraska with snowfall accumulations of under 1″ possible.

The weather will remain brutally cold and quite active over the next week. Temperatures will struggle into the single digits most days with morning lows below zero. By this weekend, another push of arctic air will send high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday to between 0° and -5° with possible record lows by Sunday and Monday morning of next week.

