17 Walmart pharmacies in Nebraska to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Locations were chosen with an emphasis to reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare.
Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments(WTOK)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Walmart pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Friday. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website once appointments are available and while allocation lasts.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Nebraska which can be found at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare. While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.

Walmart pharmacies in Lincoln and Omaha are not among the locations offering COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at these Walmart and Sam's Club locations.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at these Walmart and Sam's Club locations.(Walmart)

