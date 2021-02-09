2,000 Veterans vaccinated by the VA clinic in Lincoln so far, around 8,000 to go

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Veteran Dwayne Colgrove drove 60 miles to get his COVID-19 vaccine at the Veteran’s Clinic in Lincoln Tuesday and he said every mile was worth it.

”It’s very important that everyone get the vaccine,” Colgrove said. “I’ve been anxiously awaiting for months.”

The VA is currently vaccinating eligible veterans who are 65 and older, have serious underlying medical conditions and essential workers. So far in Lincoln, 2,000 veterans have gotten the vaccine.

“Our veterans are excited about getting the vaccine,” Vaccine Coordinator Samantha Keech said. “We’ve been having huge demand for it so as soon as someone calls us we’re scheduling them.”

Veterans who got vaccinated said the process was easy.

“You had to wait in line just like in The Army but it went fast and the shot was fine,” Colgrove said. “It didn’t even hurt.”

Allen Soukup, a Lincoln Veteran, tells 10/11 NOW getting vaccinated at the VA was much more convenient than going downtown to PBA would be.

“The process was very simple and easy,” Soukup said.

Another bonus is because the doses are allocated through the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, they’re able to advance through the vaccination phases more quickly.

“It’s the one thing we can do to pay back our veterans for their service to the country is to get the vaccine to them,” Keech said.

All veterans need to do to get scheduled is to first check if they’re eligible, then call their doctor or the VA directly to get an appointment scheduled.

The best way to keep up to date on information is at the VA’s vaccine information website.

The veterans 10/11 NOW spoke to at the clinic and online had nothing but positive feedback on the process, all of them ready to get back to life as it was before COVID-19.

“I’m getting tired of being cooped up,” Colgrove said.

