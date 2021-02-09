Big Ten’s Men’s Basketball Tournament relocated
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is being relocated from the United Center in Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The decision to relocate the tournament was made in collaboration with the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and the conference office. The Big Ten said the decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors.
The United Center and the city of Chicago has hosted the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament for the past two decades. The tournament will return to the United Center in 2023.
The 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 10-14 in Indianapolis and will precede the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, which was moved to Indianapolis and surrounding communities in the state of Indiana in January.
