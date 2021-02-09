Bitter Cold Temperatures Continue Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday morning will start with temperatures in the single digits and teens below zero with wind chill values between 15 and 25 degrees below zero. A few locations in central Nebraska may see wind chill values as low as 35 below zero. Partly sunny skies expected on Tuesday with highs in the upper single digits above zero. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values dangerously Tuesday morning. Feel like temperatures could be 35 below in parts of central Nebraska this morning. (1011 Weather Team)

Very cold temperatures continue across Nebraska Tuesday. (1011 Weather Team)

Tonight will not be as cold due to mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries will be possible or even light snow showers. Lows tonight will be around zero. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday and not as cold, but still pretty darn cold, high in the lower teens. A few flurries possible through out the day. Colder again Thursday with the high around 6, mostly cloudy with a chance for more flurries or isolated snow showers. Scattered snow showers or light snow on Friday and even colder with the high near 1 degree above zero.

The weekend will be bitterly cold and the chance for more light snow or flurries. The high on Saturday will be around zero with record or near record lows Saturday night. The record low for Sunday morning, Valentines Day, is 15 degrees below zero. The low may drop to 19 below Sunday morning. There will be a lot of cold hearts Valentine’s Day because the high temperature is not expected to get above zero. The high Sunday afternoon will only be about 2 degrees below zero with a few flurries or light snow showers possible. Another record low temperature will be possible Monday morning with the low dropping to around 13 below zero.

Monday, Presidents Day, will continue to be cold with the high near 6 above and a chance for a few flurries.

Very cold temperatures continue with chances for snow by the end of the week. Bitter cold temperatures for the weekend. (1011 Weather Team)

