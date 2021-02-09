Advertisement

Family of UNL student who killed himself sue Robinhood

FILE - This Dec. 17, 2020, file photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in...
FILE - This Dec. 17, 2020, file photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York. In a complaint filed Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, the family of a novice stock trader who killed himself after mistakenly believing he lost more than $700,000 are suing Robinhood Financial, claiming the popular stock trading platform’s business practices “directly” led to their son’s death. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)(Patrick Sison | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a novice stock trader and UNL student who killed himself after mistakenly believing he lost more than $700,000 are suing Robinhood Financial.

The lawsuit claims that the popular stock-trading platform’s business practices “directly” led to their son’s death.

The complaint, filed Monday in state court in Santa Clara County, California, seeks unspecified damages on behalf of the parents and sister of Alex Kearns for wrongful death, negligent infliction of emotional distress and unfair business practices.

Kearns was 20 and a student at the University of Nebraska when he took his life last June after he misunderstood a potential loss from a stock-option trade. Robinhood says it has made improvements to its options trading system since Kearns’ death.

