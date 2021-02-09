Advertisement

Lincoln officials warn against cold exposure

Cold exposure can happen in just minutes, Lincoln Fire and Rescue said when it’s zero degrees,...
Cold exposure can happen in just minutes, Lincoln Fire and Rescue said when it’s zero degrees, and the wind is minimal they estimate it can take just 30 minutes outside for exposure to set in.(10/11 NOW)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold exposure can happen in just minutes. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said when it’s zero degrees, and the wind is minimal they estimate it can take just 30 minutes outside for exposure to set in.

Factor in higher wind speeds and the countdown to exposure gets even shorter. With the next week looking cold, it’s important to stay inside if possible.

No matter how cold it may be, tent camps will exist in Lincoln. The People’s City Mission said some people will want to tough out the extreme temperatures, but their doors are open to everyone.

A tent camp located near Sun Valley Boulevard.
A tent camp located near Sun Valley Boulevard.(10/11 NOW)

“The Mission is open to everybody. We’re not requiring a COVID test or anything,” said Pastor Tom Barber, People’s City Mission. “We think the weather is as dangerous as the virus at this point.”

But it’s not just homeless people who’re impacted by this.

“Whether they’re out doing shopping, scooping snow,” said Captain Alan Crist, LFR. “It doesn’t take long before that exposed skin can become damaged.”

When temperatures start dipping, everyone is at risk.

“Our older and younger populations have a harder time regulating their temperatures,” said Capt. Crist. “Their cold injury will set in a lot faster than it would for you or I.”

There is no solid timeline for exposure.

“It varies greatly upon the wind chill, not only the temperature, what clothing you have on and the length of exposure is really what’s most important,” said Dr. John Bonta, Bryan Hospital.

But layering up can make a big difference.

“We worry about exposed skin,” said Dr. Bonta. “If you have quite a bit of exposed skin you’re going to have frostbite much quicker than you would have you have been covered up.”

And if you do have to venture out, and you get stranded, you need to stay in your car. It’s advised to pack a winter weather survival kit, first aid, jumper cables, a tool kit food and water, and blankets or sleeping bags.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman
Serious single-vehicle crash on O Street, just east of Lyncrest Drive, a few minutes before...
UPDATE: 20-year-old has life-threatening injuries after crash
Jeffrey Nelson of Valparaiso, a former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher, is facing...
Valparaiso teacher facing felony child porn charges
Snowfall potential for Saturday night through Sunday evening (Feb. 6th-7th, 2021)
Lincoln crews working to clear another round of snow Sunday
Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle

Latest News

Cold Temperatures potentially dangerous
Cold Temperatures potentially dangerous
LINCOLN Catalytic converters on the rise
Lincoln police warn that catalytic converters are on the rise
Husker Football Announces Three Staff Additions
Temperatures will again only reach the single digits on Tuesday with bitterly cold conditions.
Weather Alert Day: Our temperatures have fallen...and they can’t get up