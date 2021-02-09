Advertisement

LPD: 9mm firearm stolen from center console in truck

(KOLN)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where a firearm was stolen from the center console of a truck.

On Saturday, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a home near 86th Street and Lexington Avenue for a report of a car break-in.

LPD said a man reported that sometime overnight, someone broke into his 2019 Ford F-150 truck and removed a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun from the center console.

According to police, the man told officers he believed the truck had been locked, however, there were no signs of forced entry on the truck.

The firearm has not yet been located and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

