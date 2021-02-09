Advertisement

LPD: Man flags down driver, faints after being punched in head

(Station)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where a man was punched in the head, badly enough that it required surgery.

On Monday, just before 1 p.m., police and first responders with Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of an assault at 18th and A Streets.

LPD said when officers arrived, they spoke with a Z-Trip driver who reported being flagged down by a man carrying groceries.

According to police, when the man started getting into the car, he collapsed on the ground. LPD said the 56-year-old man reported someone he knew had punched him when he was near 11th and N Streets earlier in the day.

LPD said the man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and found to have a serious head injury, though it is not considered life threatening. Officers said the man’s injury did require surgery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

