Nebraska expects nearly 70,000 vaccine doses this week

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials expect nearly 70,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to be available in the state this week as they continue to work to distribute more shots.

The state said 69,600 vaccine doses total should be released in Nebraska this week, up from 61,750 a week ago.

Most of those vaccines are being distributed through local health departments, but nearly 6,000 doses will go to a new program that is just getting started to distribute vaccines directly through some retail pharmacies.

Across the state, officials have started to vaccinate people 65 and older and some workers who can’t do their jobs remotely.

