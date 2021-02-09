Advertisement

Our Long, Slow Ride on The “Arctic Express”...

Bracing For More "Bitter"...
Bracing For More "Bitter"...(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Very cold temperatures along with a couple of accumulating snow chances will define the rest of this week as well as the upcoming weekend...

Arctic air in place across much of the region will combine with a couple of weather disturbances aloft to create some light snow chances as we head into the second-half of the week...with the very cold temperatures and precipitation chances lingering right Saturday and Sunday...and even beyond that. Bitterly cold conditions...including dangerously cold wind chills at times...will still dominate your forecasts...but we will also see the chance for some accumulating snow Wednesday night-into-Thursday...and again Thursday night-into Friday and Saturday. It’s a little early to talk about snow totals, but certainly accumulating snow will be possible with both of these systems. Additional small snow chances for Sunday night-into-Monday will also be included in this forecast. High temperatures in the single-digits and lower teens expected on Wednesday...then single-digit highs for Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend...it is quite possible that daytime highs do not get above 0°...and if this happens it would be the first time in over 25 years for the Lincoln area. Overnight lows will continue to range from around 0° to -10°...with Saturday night...Sunday night...and Monday night even COLDER. Lows on these nights could drop to between -10° to -20°...with dangerous wind chills of -25° to -40° possible for some. Please stay updated on the latest forecast details for the rest of the week...dress appropriately for the conditions...and be safe with any travel plans.

The Lincoln Forecast...

TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with flurries possible at times. Cold...but not as cold. Lows around 0°. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Flurries possible at times. Highs around 12° Northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Continued mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for flurries or light snow showers. Lows again around 0°. Northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance for flurries or light snow showers. Highs 5 to 10°. Northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph.

